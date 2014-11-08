UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Montevideo Wanderers 1 Juventud 0 Racing CM 3 El Tanque Sisley 1 Rampla Juniors 1 Cerro 2 Rentistas 1 Fenix 0 River Plate 2 Sud America 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nacional M. 11 10 0 1 26 5 30 ------------------------- 2 Racing CM 12 8 2 2 26 20 26 3 River Plate 12 7 1 4 23 15 22 4 Penarol 11 5 4 2 19 10 19 5 El Tanque Sisley 12 5 3 4 16 17 18 6 Defensor Sporting 11 5 2 4 24 17 17 7 Rentistas 12 5 2 5 15 16 17 8 Sud America 12 4 4 4 16 16 16 9 Rampla Juniors 12 5 1 6 17 22 16 10 Montevideo Wanderers 12 5 0 7 17 18 15 11 Juventud 12 4 2 6 15 18 14 12 Fenix 12 4 2 6 14 20 14 13 Atenas 11 4 0 7 16 21 12 14 Cerro 12 3 2 7 9 25 11 15 Danubio 11 2 4 5 11 17 10 16 Tacuarembo 11 1 3 7 14 21 6 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Danubio v Defensor Sporting (1230) Atenas v Tacuarembo (1730) Nacional M. v Penarol (2000)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
