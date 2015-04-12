April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Cerro 2 River Plate 2
Defensor Sporting 2 Racing CM 1
Juventud 1 El Tanque Sisley 1
Nacional M. 3 Rampla Juniors 1
Rentistas 1 Montevideo Wanderers 1
Tacuarembo 2 Sud America 2
Saturday, April 11
Fenix 3 Atenas 2
Penarol 2 Danubio 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 8 5 1 2 16 8 16
-------------------------
2 Danubio 8 5 1 2 12 8 16
3 Juventud 8 4 2 2 16 12 14
4 River Plate 8 4 2 2 15 12 14
5 Defensor Sporting 8 4 2 2 11 11 14
6 Atenas 8 4 0 4 19 19 12
7 Cerro 8 3 3 2 13 14 12
8 Tacuarembo 8 3 2 3 8 8 11
9 Nacional M. 8 3 1 4 12 12 10
10 Sud America 8 2 4 2 11 11 10
11 Rampla Juniors 8 3 1 4 14 16 10
12 Rentistas 8 3 1 4 8 12 10
13 Montevideo Wanderers 8 2 3 3 9 8 9
14 Fenix 8 2 2 4 8 10 8
15 El Tanque Sisley 8 2 1 5 7 12 7
16 Racing CM 8 2 0 6 6 12 6
1: Championship play-off