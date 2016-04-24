April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
Danubio 0 River Plate M. 3
Juventud 1 Cerro 3
Villa Teresa 0 Sud America 1
Saturday, April 23
Nacional M. 1 Fenix 0
Liverpool 3 Racing CM 2
Montevideo Wanderers 0 Defensor Sporting 0
Plaza Colonia 2 El Tanque Sisley 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Plaza Colonia 9 6 2 1 12 5 20
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 9 6 1 2 17 8 19
3 Cerro 9 5 2 2 9 6 17
4 Fenix 9 4 4 1 12 6 16
5 Penarol 8 5 1 2 13 8 16
6 Sud America 9 4 2 3 10 11 14
7 Montevideo Wanderers 9 3 3 3 17 13 12
8 River Plate M. 9 3 3 3 9 8 12
9 Rentistas 8 3 2 3 9 8 11
10 Villa Teresa 9 3 2 4 8 11 11
11 Liverpool 9 3 1 5 11 14 10
12 Juventud 9 2 3 4 12 14 9
12 Racing CM 9 2 3 4 12 14 9
14 Defensor Sporting 9 2 2 5 11 20 8
15 El Tanque Sisley 9 2 1 6 9 17 7
16 Danubio 9 1 2 6 10 18 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 24
Rentistas v Penarol (2200)