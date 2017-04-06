April 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 5
Penarol 1 Nacional M. 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 9 6 2 1 13 7 20
-------------------------
2 Wanderers 9 6 1 2 17 10 19
3 Cerro 9 5 3 1 19 9 18
4 Defensor Sporting 9 5 3 1 12 8 18
5 Penarol 9 4 5 0 20 7 17
6 El Tanque Sisley 9 5 0 4 14 15 15
7 Fenix 9 3 4 2 16 12 13
8 Boston River 9 3 2 4 9 8 11
9 Racing CM 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
9 Rampla Juniors 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
11 River Plate M. 9 2 3 4 6 11 9
12 Danubio 9 1 5 3 9 13 8
12 Plaza Colonia 9 2 2 5 9 13 8
14 Liverpool 9 1 3 5 7 17 6
15 Sud America 9 1 3 5 9 22 6
16 Juventud 9 0 4 5 8 14 4
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 8
Defensor Sporting v El Tanque Sisley (1900)
Fenix v Boston River (1900)
Juventud v Penarol (2200)
Sunday, April 9
Danubio v River Plate M. (1900)
Plaza Colonia v Cerro (1900)
Rampla Juniors v Liverpool (1900)
Sud America v Racing CM (1900)
Nacional M. v Wanderers (2230)