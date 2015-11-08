Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Juventud 0 Fenix 1
Liverpool 0 Rentistas 3
Nacional M. 1 Penarol 1
Saturday, November 7
Cerro 2 Defensor Sporting 3
Montevideo Wanderers 2 Racing CM 2
Villa Teresa 0 Danubio 1
Friday, November 6
El Tanque Sisley 2 River Plate 1
Plaza Colonia 1 Sud America 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 12 8 2 2 25 15 26
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 12 7 3 2 26 15 24
3 Defensor Sporting 12 6 2 4 22 18 20
4 Fenix 12 5 5 2 14 10 20
5 Montevideo Wanderers 12 5 4 3 19 14 19
6 Cerro 12 6 1 5 20 19 19
7 Danubio 12 5 2 5 17 11 17
8 River Plate 12 5 1 6 23 22 16
9 Racing CM 12 4 4 4 17 19 16
10 Sud America 12 4 4 4 15 18 16
11 Rentistas 12 4 3 5 14 14 15
12 El Tanque Sisley 12 4 2 6 13 14 14
13 Plaza Colonia 12 3 5 4 10 11 14
14 Liverpool 12 4 2 6 10 19 14
15 Juventud 12 3 2 7 10 21 11
16 Villa Teresa 12 1 2 9 9 24 5
1: Championship play-off