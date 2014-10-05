Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Atenas 3 Fenix 0
El Tanque Sisley 0 Juventud 3
Montevideo Wanderers 3 Rentistas 2
Racing CM 1 Defensor Sporting 6
Rampla Juniors 0 Nacional M. 2
River Plate 3 Cerro 0
Saturday, October 4
Danubio 1 Penarol 1
Sud America 2 Tacuarembo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 8 7 0 1 19 5 21
-------------------------
2 Racing CM 8 6 1 1 19 14 19
3 Defensor Sporting 8 5 1 2 22 12 16
4 Penarol 8 4 4 0 12 4 16
5 Rentistas 8 4 1 3 13 11 13
6 River Plate 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
7 Sud America 8 3 3 2 11 10 12
8 El Tanque Sisley 8 3 3 2 10 10 12
9 Fenix 8 3 2 3 12 14 11
10 Juventud 8 3 1 4 13 13 10
11 Montevideo Wanderers 8 3 0 5 12 13 9
12 Atenas 8 3 0 5 11 14 9
13 Danubio 8 2 2 4 11 15 8
14 Rampla Juniors 8 2 1 5 10 18 7
15 Tacuarembo 8 1 1 6 10 16 4
16 Cerro 8 0 2 6 2 20 2
1: Championship play-off