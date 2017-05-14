May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Boston River 0 Danubio 3 Cerro 1 Rampla Juniors 2 El Tanque Sisley 2 River Plate M. 2 Liverpool 1 Plaza Colonia 0 Racing CM 1 Penarol 3 Saturday, May 13 Fenix 1 Defensor Sporting 2 Nacional M. 4 Sud America 3 Wanderers 1 Juventud 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Defensor Sporting 15 11 3 1 25 13 36 ------------------------- 2 Nacional M. 15 11 2 2 26 15 35 3 Penarol 15 7 7 1 29 12 28 4 Cerro 15 7 4 4 26 18 25 5 Boston River 15 7 2 6 21 15 23 6 Wanderers 15 7 1 7 26 24 22 7 Rampla Juniors 15 6 3 6 20 23 21 8 Danubio 15 4 7 4 17 16 19 9 El Tanque Sisley 15 6 1 8 20 29 19 10 River Plate M. 15 4 6 5 14 17 18 11 Fenix 15 4 4 7 21 20 16 12 Racing CM 15 4 3 8 16 23 15 13 Liverpool 15 3 6 6 14 23 15 14 Juventud 15 3 5 7 19 24 14 15 Plaza Colonia 15 3 5 7 16 22 14 16 Sud America 15 2 3 10 18 34 9 1: Championship play-off