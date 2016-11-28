UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Boston River 0 Liverpool 0 Sunday, November 27 Penarol Nacional M. Postponed Saturday, November 26 Cerro 0 Rampla Juniors 0 Defensor Sporting 0 Danubio 0 Juventud 2 Plaza Colonia 0 River Plate M. 2 Villa Espanola 1 Sud America 2 Racing CM 2 Wanderers 4 Fenix 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Danubio 13 8 2 3 20 13 26 2 Nacional M. 12 8 1 3 21 12 25 3 Wanderers 13 7 4 2 18 12 25 4 Liverpool 13 6 5 2 13 9 23 ------------------------- 5 Boston River 13 4 7 2 17 10 19 6 Defensor Sporting 13 5 4 4 18 14 19 7 Cerro 13 5 4 4 14 14 19 8 Juventud 13 4 5 4 9 7 17 9 Racing CM 13 4 5 4 21 24 17 10 Rampla Juniors 13 4 4 5 8 13 16 11 Penarol 12 4 3 5 16 12 15 12 Fenix 13 4 3 6 13 16 15 13 Sud America 13 4 2 7 14 18 14 14 River Plate M. 13 3 3 7 14 27 12 15 Plaza Colonia 13 2 5 6 15 20 11 16 Villa Espanola 13 1 3 9 11 21 6 1-4: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 27 Penarol v Nacional M. (2000) Postponed
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.