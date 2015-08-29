Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
Cerro 1 Rentistas 0
Fenix 3 Racing CM 1
Plaza Colonia 0 Villa Teresa 1
River Plate 2 Sud America 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenix 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
3 Danubio 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
4 Penarol 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
5 Montevideo Wanderers 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
6 Defensor Sporting 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
7 River Plate 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
8 Rentistas 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Plaza Colonia 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
10 Racing CM 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
10 Villa Teresa 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
12 Cerro 3 1 0 2 2 6 3
13 El Tanque Sisley 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
14 Liverpool 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Sud America 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
16 Juventud 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
El Tanque Sisley v Danubio (1800)
Montevideo Wanderers v Nacional M. (1800)
Defensor Sporting v Penarol (2100)