April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 28
Racing CM 2 Villa Teresa 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Plaza Colonia 9 6 2 1 12 5 20
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 9 6 1 2 17 8 19
3 Penarol 9 6 1 2 16 9 19
4 Cerro 9 5 2 2 9 6 17
5 Fenix 9 4 4 1 12 6 16
6 Sud America 9 4 2 3 10 11 14
7 Villa Teresa 10 4 2 4 11 13 14
8 Montevideo Wanderers 9 3 3 3 17 13 12
9 River Plate M. 9 3 3 3 9 8 12
10 Rentistas 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
11 Liverpool 9 3 1 5 11 14 10
12 Juventud 9 2 3 4 12 14 9
13 Racing CM 10 2 3 5 14 17 9
14 Defensor Sporting 9 2 2 5 11 20 8
15 El Tanque Sisley 9 2 1 6 9 17 7
16 Danubio 9 1 2 6 10 18 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 29
Danubio v Rentistas (1830)
El Tanque Sisley v Juventud (2200)
Saturday, April 30
Penarol v Liverpool (0030)
River Plate M. v Cerro (1330)
Fenix v Montevideo Wanderers (1600)
Defensor Sporting v Plaza Colonia (1830)
Sud America v Nacional M. (2200)