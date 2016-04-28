April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Thursday Thursday, April 28 Racing CM 2 Villa Teresa 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Plaza Colonia 9 6 2 1 12 5 20 ------------------------- 2 Nacional M. 9 6 1 2 17 8 19 3 Penarol 9 6 1 2 16 9 19 4 Cerro 9 5 2 2 9 6 17 5 Fenix 9 4 4 1 12 6 16 6 Sud America 9 4 2 3 10 11 14 7 Villa Teresa 10 4 2 4 11 13 14 8 Montevideo Wanderers 9 3 3 3 17 13 12 9 River Plate M. 9 3 3 3 9 8 12 10 Rentistas 9 3 2 4 10 11 11 11 Liverpool 9 3 1 5 11 14 10 12 Juventud 9 2 3 4 12 14 9 13 Racing CM 10 2 3 5 14 17 9 14 Defensor Sporting 9 2 2 5 11 20 8 15 El Tanque Sisley 9 2 1 6 9 17 7 16 Danubio 9 1 2 6 10 18 5 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 29 Danubio v Rentistas (1830) El Tanque Sisley v Juventud (2200) Saturday, April 30 Penarol v Liverpool (0030) River Plate M. v Cerro (1330) Fenix v Montevideo Wanderers (1600) Defensor Sporting v Plaza Colonia (1830) Sud America v Nacional M. (2200)