April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 30
Defensor Sporting 1 Plaza Colonia 1
Fenix 2 Montevideo Wanderers 1
River Plate M. 3 Cerro 1
Friday, April 29
El Tanque Sisley 0 Juventud 2
Penarol 1 Liverpool 0
Danubio 1 Rentistas 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 10 7 1 2 17 9 22
-------------------------
2 Plaza Colonia 10 6 3 1 13 6 21
3 Nacional M. 9 6 1 2 17 8 19
4 Fenix 10 5 4 1 14 7 19
5 Cerro 10 5 2 3 10 9 17
6 River Plate M. 10 4 3 3 12 9 15
7 Rentistas 10 4 2 4 12 12 14
8 Sud America 9 4 2 3 10 11 14
9 Villa Teresa 10 4 2 4 11 13 14
10 Montevideo Wanderers 10 3 3 4 18 15 12
11 Juventud 10 3 3 4 14 14 12
12 Liverpool 10 3 1 6 11 15 10
13 Racing CM 10 2 3 5 14 17 9
14 Defensor Sporting 10 2 3 5 12 21 9
15 El Tanque Sisley 10 2 1 7 9 19 7
16 Danubio 10 1 2 7 11 20 5
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 30
Sud America v Nacional M. (2200)