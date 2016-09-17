Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Fenix 0 Nacional M. 1
Cerro 1 Juventud 1
Racing CM 1 Wanderers 1
Sud America 0 Danubio 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Danubio 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
2 Wanderers 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
3 Juventud 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
4 Rampla Juniors 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
6 Nacional M. 4 2 0 2 6 6 6
7 Boston River 3 1 2 0 7 3 5
8 Cerro 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
9 Defensor Sporting 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
10 Penarol 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
11 Fenix 4 1 0 3 3 5 3
12 Sud America 4 1 0 3 1 6 3
13 Plaza Colonia 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
14 Racing CM 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
15 River Plate M. 3 0 2 1 2 6 2
16 Villa Espanola 3 0 0 3 1 4 0
1-4: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 18
Rampla Juniors v Liverpool (1830)
River Plate M. v Defensor Sporting (1830)
Villa Espanola v Plaza Colonia (1830)
Boston River v Penarol (2200)