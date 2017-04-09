April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
Danubio 0 River Plate M. 0
Plaza Colonia 2 Cerro 2
Rampla Juniors 2 Liverpool 2
Sud America 3 Racing CM 1
Saturday, April 8
Juventud 0 Penarol 2
Defensor Sporting 3 El Tanque Sisley 0
Fenix 1 Boston River 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Defensor Sporting 10 6 3 1 15 8 21
-------------------------
2 Penarol 10 5 5 0 22 7 20
3 Nacional M. 9 6 2 1 13 7 20
4 Cerro 10 5 4 1 21 11 19
5 Wanderers 9 6 1 2 17 10 19
6 El Tanque Sisley 10 5 0 5 14 18 15
7 Boston River 10 4 2 4 11 9 14
8 Fenix 10 3 4 3 17 14 13
9 Rampla Juniors 10 3 3 4 12 13 12
10 Racing CM 10 3 2 5 11 14 11
11 River Plate M. 10 2 4 4 6 11 10
12 Plaza Colonia 10 2 3 5 11 15 9
13 Danubio 10 1 6 3 9 13 9
14 Sud America 10 2 3 5 12 23 9
15 Liverpool 10 1 4 5 9 19 7
16 Juventud 10 0 4 6 8 16 4
1: Championship play-off
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Nacional M. v Wanderers (2230)