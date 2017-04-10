Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Nacional M. 2 Wanderers 1 Danubio 0 River Plate M. 0 Plaza Colonia 2 Cerro 2 Rampla Juniors 2 Liverpool 2 Sud America 3 Racing CM 1 Saturday, April 8 Juventud 0 Penarol 2 Defensor Sporting 3 El Tanque Sisley 0 Fenix 1 Boston River 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nacional M. 10 7 2 1 15 8 23 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 10 6 3 1 15 8 21 3 Penarol 10 5 5 0 22 7 20 4 Cerro 10 5 4 1 21 11 19 5 Wanderers 10 6 1 3 18 12 19 6 El Tanque Sisley 10 5 0 5 14 18 15 7 Boston River 10 4 2 4 11 9 14 8 Fenix 10 3 4 3 17 14 13 9 Rampla Juniors 10 3 3 4 12 13 12 10 Racing CM 10 3 2 5 11 14 11 11 River Plate M. 10 2 4 4 6 11 10 12 Plaza Colonia 10 2 3 5 11 15 9 13 Danubio 10 1 6 3 9 13 9 14 Sud America 10 2 3 5 12 23 9 15 Liverpool 10 1 4 5 9 19 7 16 Juventud 10 0 4 6 8 16 4 1: Championship play-off
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17