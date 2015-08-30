Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Defensor Sporting 3 Penarol 1
El Tanque Sisley 1 Danubio 0
Montevideo Wanderers 2 Nacional M. 1
Saturday, August 29
Cerro 1 Rentistas 0
Fenix 3 Racing CM 1
Plaza Colonia 0 Villa Teresa 1
River Plate 2 Sud America 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenix 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
-------------------------
2 Montevideo Wanderers 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
3 Defensor Sporting 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
4 Nacional M. 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
5 Danubio 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
6 Penarol 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
7 El Tanque Sisley 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
8 River Plate 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
9 Rentistas 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Plaza Colonia 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
11 Racing CM 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
11 Villa Teresa 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
13 Cerro 3 1 0 2 2 6 3
14 Liverpool 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Sud America 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
16 Juventud 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Championship play-off