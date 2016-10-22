Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Fenix 1 Boston River 1
Liverpool 1 Juventud 0
Villa Espanola 2 Cerro 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Danubio 8 6 0 2 15 9 18
2 Nacional M. 8 6 0 2 13 7 18
3 Liverpool 9 5 3 1 10 6 18
4 Wanderers 8 4 3 1 10 7 15
-------------------------
5 Boston River 9 3 5 1 11 6 14
6 Cerro 9 4 2 3 10 10 14
7 Fenix 9 3 3 3 9 8 12
8 Juventud 9 3 3 3 5 4 12
9 Racing CM 8 2 4 2 11 11 10
10 Penarol 8 2 3 3 6 6 9
11 Sud America 8 3 0 5 7 8 9
12 Rampla Juniors 8 2 3 3 6 10 9
13 Defensor Sporting 8 2 2 4 11 10 8
14 Plaza Colonia 8 1 3 4 11 15 6
15 River Plate M. 8 1 3 4 7 19 6
16 Villa Espanola 9 1 1 7 7 13 4
1-4: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 22
Nacional M. v Racing CM (2215)
Sunday, October 23
Danubio v River Plate M. (1900)
Plaza Colonia v Defensor Sporting (1900)
Wanderers v Sud America (1900)
Rampla Juniors v Penarol (2215)