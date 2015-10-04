Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Juventud 2 River Plate 3
Liverpool 1 Sud America 0
Montevideo Wanderers 1 El Tanque Sisley 0
Nacional M. 4 Defensor Sporting 0
Plaza Colonia 0 Cerro 1
Saturday, October 3
Danubio 0 Penarol 1
Rentistas 0 Racing CM 0
Villa Teresa 0 Fenix 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Nacional M. 8 6 1 1 20 10 19
-------------------------
2 Penarol 8 5 1 2 16 12 16
3 Fenix 8 4 3 1 12 7 15
4 Montevideo Wanderers 8 4 2 2 13 8 14
5 Liverpool 8 4 2 2 8 6 14
6 Defensor Sporting 8 4 1 3 13 12 13
7 River Plate 8 4 0 4 17 15 12
8 Cerro 8 4 0 4 10 12 12
9 El Tanque Sisley 8 3 2 3 9 8 11
10 Rentistas 8 2 3 3 8 9 9
11 Danubio 8 2 2 4 9 9 8
12 Plaza Colonia 8 2 2 4 8 10 8
13 Racing CM 8 2 2 4 8 13 8
14 Juventud 8 2 2 4 7 12 8
15 Sud America 8 1 3 4 8 15 6
16 Villa Teresa 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
1: Championship play-off