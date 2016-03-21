March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 20
Defensor Sporting 1 Liverpool 2
Cerro 1 Nacional M. 0
Juventud 3 Montevideo Wanderers 3
River Plate M. 0 Plaza Colonia 1
Saturday, March 19
Racing CM 0 Penarol 1
Sud America 2 Danubio 1
Fenix 1 Rentistas 1
Friday, March 18
El Tanque Sisley 0 Villa Teresa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Plaza Colonia 6 5 1 0 9 2 16
-------------------------
2 Penarol 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
3 Cerro 6 4 1 1 5 2 13
4 Fenix 6 3 3 0 10 4 12
5 Sud America 6 3 2 1 9 7 11
6 Nacional M. 6 3 1 2 9 5 10
7 Villa Teresa 6 3 1 2 6 7 10
8 Racing CM 6 2 2 2 9 7 8
9 El Tanque Sisley 6 2 1 3 6 9 7
10 Defensor Sporting 6 2 0 4 7 14 6
11 Montevideo Wanderers 6 1 2 3 11 11 5
12 Juventud 6 1 2 3 9 10 5
13 Rentistas 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
14 River Plate M. 6 1 2 3 4 8 5
15 Danubio 6 1 1 4 8 12 4
16 Liverpool 6 1 0 5 4 11 3
1: Championship play-off