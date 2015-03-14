UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Fenix 0 Sud America 0 Nacional M. 1 River Plate 2 Rampla Juniors 1 Danubio 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Penarol 3 2 1 0 8 2 7 ------------------------- 2 Defensor Sporting 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 3 River Plate 4 2 1 1 9 7 7 4 Danubio 4 2 1 1 4 4 7 5 Atenas 3 2 0 1 10 6 6 6 Rentistas 3 2 0 1 6 8 6 7 Sud America 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 8 Tacuarembo 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 9 Nacional M. 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 10 Juventud 3 1 1 1 6 8 4 11 Rampla Juniors 4 1 1 2 5 9 4 12 El Tanque Sisley 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 12 Racing CM 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 14 Cerro 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 15 Montevideo Wanderers 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 16 Fenix 4 0 2 2 1 3 2 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Montevideo Wanderers v Atenas (1300) Cerro v Tacuarembo (1900) Juventud v Racing CM (1900) Rentistas v El Tanque Sisley (1900) Penarol v Defensor Sporting (2000)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.