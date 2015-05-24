May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 24
Atenas 1 Defensor Sporting 2
Cerro 1 Nacional M. 0
Danubio 0 Sud America 1
Montevideo Wanderers 4 Tacuarembo 1
Racing CM 2 Fenix 1
Rampla Juniors 1 Juventud 3
Saturday, May 23
Rentistas 0 Penarol 2
River Plate 4 El Tanque Sisley 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Penarol 13 8 3 2 24 11 27
-------------------------
2 River Plate 13 8 2 3 29 15 26
3 Juventud 13 7 2 4 24 16 23
4 Danubio 13 7 2 4 15 11 23
5 Defensor Sporting 13 6 5 2 18 16 23
6 Nacional M. 13 6 2 5 22 18 20
7 Cerro * 13 6 3 4 19 20 20
8 Sud America 13 4 6 3 16 17 18
9 Tacuarembo 13 5 3 5 16 18 18
10 Fenix 13 5 2 6 15 14 17
11 Montevideo Wanderers 13 4 3 6 18 14 15
12 Atenas 13 4 1 8 24 32 13
13 Rampla Juniors 13 4 1 8 16 24 13
14 Rentistas 13 4 1 8 15 24 13
15 Racing CM 13 4 0 9 15 25 12
16 El Tanque Sisley 13 2 4 7 12 23 10
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Championship play-off