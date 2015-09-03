Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, September 2
Defensor Sporting 1 Sud America 2
Juventud 0 Rentistas 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenix 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
-------------------------
2 Montevideo Wanderers 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
3 Nacional M. 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
4 Defensor Sporting 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
5 Danubio 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
5 Rentistas 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
7 Penarol 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
8 El Tanque Sisley 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
9 Sud America 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
10 River Plate 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
11 Plaza Colonia 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
12 Racing CM 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
12 Villa Teresa 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
14 Cerro 3 1 0 2 2 6 3
15 Liverpool 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
16 Juventud 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 5
Liverpool v Cerro (1800)
Montevideo Wanderers v River Plate (1800)
Penarol v Fenix (1900)
Sunday, September 6
Racing CM v Sud America (1800)
Rentistas v El Tanque Sisley (1800)
Villa Teresa v Juventud (1800)
Danubio v Defensor Sporting (1815)
Nacional M. v Plaza Colonia (2115)