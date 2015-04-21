April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 21
Montevideo Wanderers 0 Fenix 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Danubio 9 6 1 2 13 8 19
-------------------------
2 Penarol 9 5 2 2 17 9 17
3 River Plate 9 5 2 2 17 12 17
4 Defensor Sporting 9 4 3 2 11 11 15
5 Juventud 9 4 2 3 16 14 14
6 Nacional M. 9 4 1 4 16 14 13
7 Atenas 9 4 1 4 20 20 13
8 Rampla Juniors 9 4 1 4 15 16 13
9 Tacuarembo 9 3 3 3 9 9 12
10 Cerro 9 3 3 3 13 15 12
11 Sud America 9 2 5 2 11 11 11
12 Fenix 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
13 Rentistas 9 3 1 5 8 13 10
14 Montevideo Wanderers 9 2 3 4 9 9 9
15 El Tanque Sisley 9 2 2 5 8 13 8
16 Racing CM 9 2 0 7 8 16 6
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 25
Cerro v Atenas (1830)
Sud America v Racing CM (1830)
Penarol v Montevideo Wanderers (1900)
Sunday, April 26
Defensor Sporting v El Tanque Sisley (1830)
Fenix v Rampla Juniors (1830)
Juventud v Danubio (1830)
Tacuarembo v River Plate (1830)
Rentistas v Nacional M. (2100)