Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 4 Defensor Sporting 2 Racing CM 1 Fenix 4 Danubio 1 Liverpool 1 Plaza Colonia 1 Nacional M. 2 Juventud 0 Wanderers 3 Villa Espanola 1 Saturday, December 3 Boston River 2 Rampla Juniors 0 River Plate M. 3 Penarol 1 Sud America 0 Cerro 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nacional M. 13 9 1 3 23 12 28 2 Wanderers 14 8 4 2 21 13 28 3 Danubio 14 8 2 4 21 17 26 4 Liverpool 14 6 6 2 14 10 24 ------------------------- 5 Boston River 14 5 7 2 19 10 22 6 Defensor Sporting 14 6 4 4 20 15 22 7 Cerro 14 6 4 4 16 14 22 8 Fenix 14 5 3 6 17 17 18 9 Juventud 14 4 5 5 9 9 17 10 Racing CM 14 4 5 5 22 26 17 11 Rampla Juniors 14 4 4 6 8 15 16 12 Penarol 13 4 3 6 17 15 15 13 River Plate M. 14 4 3 7 17 28 15 14 Sud America 14 4 2 8 14 20 14 15 Plaza Colonia 14 2 6 6 16 21 12 16 Villa Espanola 14 1 3 10 12 24 6 1-4: Copa Sudamericana
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0