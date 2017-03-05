March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Danubio 0 Defensor Sporting 2
El Tanque Sisley 1 Boston River 0
Plaza Colonia 0 Rampla Juniors 1
Racing CM 0 Wanderers 3
Saturday, March 4
Cerro 2 Liverpool 1
Juventud 2 Sud America 2
River Plate M. 0 Fenix 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cerro 5 4 1 0 14 5 13
-------------------------
2 Defensor Sporting 5 4 1 0 8 3 13
3 Wanderers 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
4 Fenix 5 2 3 0 11 6 9
5 Nacional M. 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
6 El Tanque Sisley 5 3 0 2 9 11 9
7 Penarol 4 2 2 0 8 0 8
8 Rampla Juniors 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
9 Boston River 5 1 2 2 2 2 5
10 Racing CM 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
11 Juventud 5 0 3 2 6 8 3
12 Liverpool 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
13 River Plate M. 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
14 Danubio 5 0 2 3 5 10 2
15 Sud America 5 0 2 3 3 12 2
16 Plaza Colonia 5 0 1 4 2 9 1
1: Championship play-off