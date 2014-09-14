Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Cerro 0 Defensor Sporting 3
Fenix 1 El Tanque Sisley 0
Juventud 4 Tacuarembo 2
Nacional M. 3 Danubio 0
Saturday, September 13
Montevideo Wanderers 2 Racing CM 3
Rampla Juniors 4 Atenas 2
Rentistas 2 River Plate 0
Friday, September 12
Penarol 1 Sud America 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing CM 5 4 1 0 15 7 13
-------------------------
2 Nacional M. 5 4 0 1 13 5 12
3 Penarol 5 3 2 0 7 1 11
4 Fenix 5 3 1 1 11 8 10
5 El Tanque Sisley 5 3 1 1 9 6 10
6 Rentistas 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
7 Juventud 5 2 1 2 9 8 7
8 Defensor Sporting 5 2 1 2 10 10 7
9 Montevideo Wanderers 5 2 0 3 9 8 6
10 Danubio 5 2 0 3 10 11 6
11 River Plate 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
12 Sud America 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
13 Tacuarembo 5 1 1 3 8 9 4
14 Rampla Juniors 5 1 1 3 8 14 4
15 Atenas 5 1 0 4 5 12 3
16 Cerro 5 0 0 5 2 17 0
1: Championship play-off