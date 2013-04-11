MONTEVIDEO, April 11 Uruguay forward Luis Suarez is being investigated by FIFA for allegedly punching Chile defender Gonzalo Jara during a South American World Cup qualifier last month.

"FIFA have opened a case against Suarez," Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) president Sebastian Bauza's secretary Fabiana told Reuters.

"Our lawyers are looking into the matter right now," she said. Soccer's world governing body FIFA has given the AUF until April 17 to present its view of the incident.

Argentine referee Nestor Pitana missed the incident in the penalty area when the two players tussled at a corner during Chile's 2-0 victory in Santiago on March 26.

Uruguayan media reports said Suarez, who plays his club football at Liverpool, reacted after Jara grabbed his genitals.

Suarez, who has scored eight goals in the qualifiers, was booked for a separate infringement and is suspended for Uruguay's next qualifier away to Venezuela on June 11.

Uruguay, World Cup semi-finalists in South Africa in 2010 and Copa America winners a year later, have taken only two points from their last six qualifying matches and are in danger of failing to reach the 2014 finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Ken Ferris)