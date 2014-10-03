MONTEVIDEO Oct 3 Luis Suarez looks set to make his first Uruguay appearance since his infamous World Cup biting incident after being confirmed in their Middle East tour squad.

However, coach Oscar Tabarez, whose 22-man squad was announced on the Uruguayan FA website (www.auf.com.uy), is resting fellow striker Edinson Cavani for friendlies against Saudi Arabia on Oct. 10 and Oman three days later.

Barcelona forward Suarez is serving a ban of four months and nine competitive internationals after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the teams' World Cup group match in June.

He can play friendlies, however, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) removed a clause which banned him from "any football activity" during his four-month suspension.

Uruguay are preparing to defend their Copa America title in Chile next year, while rebuilding for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Chadband)