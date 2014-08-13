Aug 13 The outcome of Uruguay forward Luis Suarez's appeal against his ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini will be announced on Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Wednesday.

Suarez was suspended for nine competitive internationals and from all football-related activity for four months after sinking his teeth into Chiellini during the second half of Uruguay's 1-0 win in a World Cup group game on June 24.

After losing an appeal with soccer governing body FIFA, the Barcelona forward took his case to CAS, which conducted a hearing on the matter last Friday.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport will announce its decision in the matter Luis Suarez, FC Barcelona and the Uruguayan FA on Thursday 14 August 2014, at around 3pm (1300 GMT)," the Lausanne-based tribunal said in a statement.

"At the request of the appellants and with the agreement of FIFA, the CAS has conducted an expedited arbitration procedure. As a consequence, the CAS Panel has accepted to render its decision within a short period of time but with grounds to follow later."