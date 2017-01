SAO PAULO Nov 27 The Montevideo derby between Penarol and Nacional was called off on Sunday after fans clashed with police in and around the Centenario stadium.

Hosts Penarol said on their website that the match had been suspended, with local media reporting that more than 100 people were arrested as fans fought with riot and mounted police inside and outside the ground.

Nacional, who are in second spot in Uruguay's top flight, could have gone top with a win, while Penarol are struggling in 11th-place in the 16-team table.

The two sides are the biggest in the South American nation and have won almost 100 national titles between them. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)