July 23 The United States, who were upset by Jamaica 2-1 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, will host five-time World Cup champions Brazil in a friendly on Sept. 8.

The match against sixth-ranked Brazil will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

It will be the 18th meeting between the teams and the fifth since 2009. The most recent encounter ended with a 4-1 win for Brazil in May 2012, in front of more than 67,000 fans at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

September's match will be the third this year for the U.S. against a team ranked in the world's top 10.

The U.S. defeated Netherlands, ranked sixth at time, 4-3 and top-ranked Germany, the reigning World Cup champions, 2-1 in June. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)