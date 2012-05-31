May 31 Amateur team Cal FC pulled off a major upset in the U.S. Open Cup beating Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers 1-0 after extra-time in Wednesday's third round tie.

The California team, which includes a number of players released or overlooked by MLS clubs and is coached by ex-U.S. international Eric Wynalda, triumphed thanks to a Artur Aghasyan goal.

Former Glasgow Rangers and Scotland striker Kris Boyd had missed an 80th minute penalty for the Timbers.

Cal FC, who play regional football in Ventura County, now move on to play Seattle Sounders in the fourth round of the Cup which is the oldest soccer competition in the United States, now in it's 99th year.

"I think we are the ultimate Cindarella story that's for sure," Wynalda told Reuters after the game.

"A bunch of misfit kids who did something unbelievable. This is what this Cup is about," he said.

On Tuesday, seven MLS teams were eliminated in the third round by teams from the second and third tiers. (Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by John O'Brien)