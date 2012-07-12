July 12 The New York Cosmos, a club that once
featured Pele and Franz Beckenbauer, are returning to
competitive action next year after a 28 year absence as part of
the second division North American Soccer League (NASL).
The original Cosmos folded in 1985 after a short but
high-profile existence in the original NASL but were brought
back to life in 2010.
Since then the franchise has focused on merchandising and
youth soccer projects and has undergone a change of ownership
while rumours have circulated about a return to the professional
game through the top-flight Major League Soccer (MLS).
But while MLS has said it intends to create a franchise in
New York City and is searching out possible venues, the Cosmos
ownership group turned to the second tier league. The New York
Red Bulls of MLS play in New Jersey.
"As we continue to expand the league and help grow
professional soccer in the United States, Canada and the
Caribbean, the Cosmos brand and their strong ownership group are
a perfect fit with us," NASL Commissioner David Downs said on
Thursday.
The Cosmos, who won five championships in the old NASL, will
play against some familiar names from the past with the Tampa
Bay Rowdies and Fort Lauderdale Strikers both featuring in the
league which was created in 2009 taking the name of the old
competition which ran from 1968 to 1984.
The Cosmos said they expect to announce in the near future
where they will play their home games and who will coach and
play for the club.
(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)