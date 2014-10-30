NEW YORK Oct 30 Former Real Madrid and Spain forward Raul has joined New York Cosmos for the 2015 season on a "multi-year" contract pending a medical, the North American Soccer League (NASL) club said on Thursday.

As part of the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, Raul, 37, will also become a technical adviser for the club's youth academy, which he will take over on a full time basis when he retires from playing, Cosmos said on their website (www.nycosmos.com).

"Everyone throughout the soccer world knows the Cosmos name and the legacy of the players that played for this team previously," Raul said.

"They helped establish soccer in America and I'm honoured to follow in their footsteps," he added.

"I believe in this club's vision and I'm excited to be a part of that." (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Julien Pretot)