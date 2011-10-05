Oct 4 The Seattle Sounders beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 in the final of the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday to win the competition for the third year in a row.

After Chicago keeper Sean Johnson had made a series of saves to keep the game goalless, Seattle went close to going ahead on the stroke of half-time when Fredy Montero struck the post.

It was the Colombian who got the breakthrough in the 77th minute when Johnson parried out a firm header from Jeff Parke and Montero pounced to slot home the loose ball.

The Sounders wrapped up the victory with a fine solo goal from Cuban Osvaldo Alonso as Seattle became the first team since New York club Greek American in 1969 to win the U.S's national cup three times in succession.

Victory in the cup gives the Sounders a place in next season's CONCACAF Champions League. (Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

