March 5 Major League Soccer and its players reached a "deal in principle" on a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday to avoid a work stoppage two days before the 20th MLS season opens.

MLS chief Don Garber told Reuters the players and the league had reached a in principle agreement after a day-long round of negotiations at the Washington offices of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)