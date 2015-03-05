(Adds quotes, dateline)

WASHINGTON, March 5 Major League Soccer and its players reached an "agreement in principle" on a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday to avoid a work stoppage two days before the 20th MLS season opens, MLS chief Don Garber said.

Garber told Reuters the MLS Players Union (MLSPU) and the league had reached a deal after a day-long round of negotiations at the Washington offices of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

"I am pleased to announce we have reached an agreement in principle with our union," Garber told Reuters.

"We are not going into details tonight but it is great to be able to continue the momentum that we have been able to build for this league and do it in partnership with our players." (Reporting by Simon Evans; Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)