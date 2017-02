Oct 3 United States forward Landon Donovan will miss the upcoming friendly internationals against Honduras and Ecuador with a thigh injury, the U.S. soccer federation said on Monday.

Donovan is the United States' all-time top scorer with 46 goals but has struggled in national team colours this year.

Coach Juergen Klinsmann has called up Edson Buddle, who plays in the German second division with Ingolstadt.

The Americans take on Honduras in Miami on Oct. 8 and then Ecuador in New Jersey three days later. (Writing by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

