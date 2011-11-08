- Nov 7 United States midfielder
Landon Donovan has pulled out of Friday's friendly game
with France in Paris in order to focus on the MLS Cup final nine
days later.
U.S. national team coach Juergen Klinsmann had selected
Donovan before knowing the outcome of Sundays' MLS Conference
championship games which saw Donovan's L.A Galaxy reach the
final.
The U.S. also have a friendly against Slovenia on Nov. 15
which Donovan was not selected for.
"The plan was to have Landon come in for the match against
France and then return to the LA Galaxy in preparation for MLS
Cup, but after further discussion Landon expressed his desire to
stay in Los Angeles," said Klinsmann in a statement.
"While my preference was to have Landon with us for this
important match, I respect his decision.
"I'm very happy with the progress this team is making and
the commitment they have shown in each and every camp. We look
forward to the challenge of the next two games."
The Galaxy face the Houston Dynamo on Nov. 20 at their home
stadium in California.
No replacement will be brought in by Klinsmann who was also
without Donovan for last month's friendly games against Honduras
and Ecuador.
The U.S. will face Laurent Blanc's team at the Stade de
France before travelling to Ljubljana to face Slovenia.
