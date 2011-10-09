* Dempsey strike gives U.S win
By Simon Evans
MIAMI, Oct 8 It was only a friendly game but
Juergen Klinsmann was clearly delighted to get his first win as
United States coach with a 1-0 victory over Honduras on
Saturday.
A fine individual goal from Clint Dempsey in the 37th minute
-- the striker twisting and turning before unleashing a fierce
shot from 20 yards -- was all that separated the teams on a
windy and rainy night in South Florida.
But that was enough for the German who after taking over in
July from Bob Bradley saw his team draw and suffer two defeats
in his opening three games.
Former Germany and Bayern Munich coach Klinsmann has been
trying to impose a new style of play on the team but the victory
was clearly a relief -- so much so that in a Freudian slip he
referred to securing the 'points' that aren't available outside
of competitive games.
"After 20-25 minutes I think we took over and had a lot more
chances and I had the feeling it was just a question of time
before we scored," he said.
"The important thing was that we got the three points
because this team is hungry also for success and they want to do
well and get the results going right. They controlled the game
even though if we had the sense that with their quality Honduras
might create something out of nothing," he said.
Certainly there were plenty of opportunities for both teams
in what was an open game played in difficult conditions.
Dempsey thought he had a second goal in the 84th minute, but
he was ruled to have fouled as he headed in a Jonathan Spector
cross.
The Central Americans, who will be among the U.S.'s rivals
in CONCACAF qualifying for a place in the 2014 World Cup, tested
keeper Tim Howard on several occasions but wasted some good
chances, none more glaring than when an unmarked Jerry Bengston
headed wide at the back post on the hour.
EMBARRASSING MISSES
The U.S. could have had more themselves. Defender Oguchi
Onyewu and winger Brek Shea both failed embarrassingly to
convert from close-range chances, the latter falling over the
ball from just a few yards out.
Twenty-one year-old Shea was one of the more positive
performers, however. The tall, blond-haired Texan again showed
composure and inventiveness and linked up well with German-born
Timmy Chandler on the left.
Another German-U.S. dual citizen, Danny Williams, made his
debut and did a solid job on the right, giving Klinsmann more
options in midfield.
The U.S. will face Ecuador in New Jersey on Tuesday and
Klinsmann hopes the victory will help his team as they adjust to
his new approach.
"The transition for the team might be a bit easier when they
get wins in and results, along with getting challenged from us
coaches to step it up and go to the next level," he said.
"It's good to have the feeling that we are doing the right
thing but also good to feel we are getting the results in."
