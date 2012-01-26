PANAMA CITY Jan 25 An eighth-minute goal from Graham Zusi gave a largely second-string United States a 1-0 win over Panama in a friendly international on Wednesday.

Juergen Klinsmann's U.S. team played most of the second half with 10 men after they had defender Geoff Cameron sent off for a foul on Blas Perez in the 52nd minute with the Panama striker through on goal.

Zusi's close-range goal came after a break down the left by full-back Zach Loyd and was one of the few bright spots in a lacklustre performance for Klinsmann's team.

Perez missed two good chances for an equaliser - heading wide from close range and then somehow screwing a shot well wide after some poor defending left him unattended in the area.

The U.S. were without most of their European based players but should be back to full strength for the February 29th friendly against Italy in Genoa.

