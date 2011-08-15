(fixes galaxy website address in para 4)
* Keane to join Beckham at Galaxy
* Ireland's record scorer great addition
* MLS team must now adjust squad
LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 Ireland captain Robbie
Keane, holder of 108 caps and scorer of a record 51 goals for
his country, is joining LA Galaxy from Tottenham Hotspur, the
MLS team announced on Monday.
Financial details of the move were not disclosed but British
media reported that the 31-year-old striker would join on a
two-year contract for 3.5 million pounds ($5.7 million).
"I am delighted, honoured and very excited to be joining the
LA Galaxy," Keane told the club website (www.galaxy.com). "I
have always wanted to come and play in MLS so it's the perfect
combination for me and a dream come true.
"Also when David Beckham came and trained at Spurs recently
he couldn't speak highly enough about the Galaxy, their fans and
the league in general, so I can't wait to get over and get
started," he added.
The Irishman has been a prolific scorer for several clubs
after starting out at 17 with Wolverhampton Wanderers before
joining Coventry City, who he joined for a then British record
fee for a teenager, Inter Milan and Leeds United.
"Robbie Keane will be a great addition to our club. I have
followed his career and have always respected his ability as a
competitor and a goalscorer," Galaxy coach Bruce Arena said.
"I believe that he brings qualities in and around the
penalty area that we have been lacking."
Keane leaves Spurs after his second spell at the London club
Having scored 123 in 306 games in all competitions according to
the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
His first six-year period, which included winning the League
Cup, ended with a $30 million move to Liverpool in July 2008
only for the striker to return seven months later.
During the second spell Keane, who played for Ireland at the
2002 World Cup, struggled to hold down a starting spot and went
out on loan to Celtic and West Ham United.
The deal is subject to Keane receiving a visa and Galaxy
must make an adjustment to their squad to incorporate the
striker as a designated player.
The rule, also known as the Beckham Rule, allows teams to
sign two players outside the MLS salary cap and three paying an
extra so-called "luxury tax".
