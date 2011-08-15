LONDON Aug 15 LA Galaxy have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to buy Ireland captain Robbie Keane, the MLS club said on their website (www.lagalaxy.com) on Monday.

The 31-year-old, Ireland's record scorer, has struggled to hold down a starting spot at Spurs over the last two seasons and has spent time on loan at Celtic and West Ham United.

The Galaxy deal is subject to Keane receiving a visa and the club said they will have to make a change to their squad list before adding Keane because they already have three designated players, the footballers who are paid mainly outside the club's salary cap.

"...when David Beckham came and trained at Spurs recently he couldn't speak highly enough about the Galaxy, their fans and the league in general, so I can't wait to get over and get started," Keane was quoted as saying on the Galaxy website.

The striker has scored 51 goals in 108 games for Ireland and 123 in 306 games in all competitions during his two spells at Spurs according to the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

He started out at Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining Coventry City in 1999 for a then British record fee for a teenager. Twelve goals in 34 games earned a shock move to Inter Milan where he spent 18 months before joining Leeds United.

He originally signed for Spurs in 2002, helping them win the League Cup six years later, and rejoined the north London club in 2009 after a disappointing six-month spell at Liverpool.

"I have followed his career and have always respected his ability as a competitor and a goalscorer," said Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena. "I believe that he brings qualities in and around the penalty area that we have been lacking."