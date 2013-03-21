DENVER, Colorado, March 21 The United States will play Germany in Washington D.C in a June friendly to celebrate the 100th year of the country's soccer federation.

The U.S., coached by former Germany striker and coach Juergen Klinsmann, will take on the three-times World Cup winners at RFK Stadium on June 2.

The U.S. also announced on Thursday the venues for their remaining home qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup finals:

June 11 against Panama at CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington.

June 18 against Honduras at Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

Sept. 10 against Mexico at Columbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

Oct. 11 against Jamaica at Sporting Park, Kansas City, Kansas. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Justin Palmer)