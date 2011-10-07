MIAMI Oct 7 It is only a friendly but U.S. players are feeling pressure as Juergen Klinsmann searches of his first win as national team coach in Saturday's match against Honduras.

A draw with Mexico and then defeats to Costa Rica and Belgium have not been the start Klinsmann would have wanted in terms of results.

But the German, who replaced American Bob Bradley in July, has been focused on the longer term goals of creating a new style and team ethos.

While friendly results are secondary in what is a rebuilding phase for the United States, the risk of going four games without a win has given players a little extra edge this week.

"I think there should be pressure. I think we all feel, without any words being spoken, that we have had some results that we want to put right," goalkeeper Tim Howard said.

"I think the performances have been there and now you want the results."

Striker Jozy Altidore has enjoyed Klinsmann's fresh approach and says the players want to get a victory for their new coach, partly as thanks.

"We want it for him. He's been really good for us, he is working us hard, doing a lot of things and teaching us different stuff, and as players we want to help him get that first win and help him get that off his back," Altidore told reporters.

In training this week, Klinsmann has emphasized the shorter passing and possession style of football that is a break from Bradley's more direct and physical approach. He also has been looking for an improvement from a team that has scored just one goal in three matches.

"Step-by-step we are trying to build something that really prepares us well for the World Cup qualifiers next summer, building a core group of experience - the leaders in the group - and gradually introducing some fresh blood, some younger players with tremendous potential moving forward," he said.

Honduras will be without influential defensive midfielder Wilson Palacios who has a knee injury. Forwards David Suazo and Walter Martinez also will be missing along with keeper and skipper Noel Valladares.

But Klinsmann is sure his team, which is missing the injured Landon Donovan, will be in for a tricky test from their CONCACAF region rivals.

"They are physically a strong team, tough team to play. They know how to play, how to play out from the back. They have players who can score at any time," he said.

"But we want to push forward and keep going with how we started with the first three games. Obviously the results were not there yet, but I think with the style of play, we are getting there. Hopefully now the goals will come." (Editing by Gene Cherry; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)