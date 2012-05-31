By Julian Linden
| LANDOVER, Maryland
LANDOVER, Maryland May 30 Neymar scored a goal
and had a hand in two others as Brazil outclassed the United
States 4-1 in a one-sided friendly international on Wednesday.
The Americans had won their last five internationals in a
row, including a 5-1 thumping of Scotland last weekend, but were
brought back down to earth by a youthful Brazilian team
preparing for the London Olympics.
Neymar opened the scoring after just 12 minutes when he
coolly slotted home a penalty after U.S. defender Oguchi Oneywu
accidently handballed in the box.
The 20-year-old set up the second goal for the South
Americans when he laid on a pinpoint corner that defender Thiago
Silva headed past U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard and into the net.
The Americans, who are in the middle of a hectic schedule of
warm-ups for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, pulled one back on
the stroke of halftime when Herculez Gomez, starting an
international for the first time since the 2010 World Cup,
nodded in a cross from Fabian Johnson.
The Americans created a handful of chances in the second
half but were denied by some acrobatic saves from Brazilian
goalkeeper Rafael, who impressed on debut, and some old
fashioned bad luck when Onyewu hit the bar.
Brazil were far more clinical when they had opportunities.
Neymar cut the ball back inside to present Marcelo with an easy
goal after 59 minutes then substitute Alexandre Pato completed
the rout when he angled the ball in to score three minutes from
time.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)