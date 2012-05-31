LANDOVER, Maryland May 30 Neymar scored a goal and had a hand in two others as Brazil outclassed the United States 4-1 in a one-sided friendly international on Wednesday.

The Americans had won their last five internationals in a row, including a 5-1 thumping of Scotland last weekend, but were brought back down to earth by a youthful Brazilian team preparing for the London Olympics.

Neymar opened the scoring after just 12 minutes when he coolly slotted home a penalty after U.S. defender Oguchi Oneywu accidently handballed in the box.

The 20-year-old set up the second goal for the South Americans when he laid on a pinpoint corner that defender Thiago Silva headed past U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard and into the net.

The Americans, who are in the middle of a hectic schedule of warm-ups for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, pulled one back on the stroke of halftime when Herculez Gomez, starting an international for the first time since the 2010 World Cup, nodded in a cross from Fabian Johnson.

The Americans created a handful of chances in the second half but were denied by some acrobatic saves from Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael, who impressed on debut, and some old fashioned bad luck when Onyewu hit the bar.

Brazil were far more clinical when they had opportunities. Neymar cut the ball back inside to present Marcelo with an easy goal after 59 minutes then substitute Alexandre Pato completed the rout when he angled the ball in to score three minutes from time. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)