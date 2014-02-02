Feb 1 Chris Wondolowski scored twice as the United States kick-started their preparations for the World Cup finals later this year with a 2-0 win over South Korea in an international friendly in Carson, California on Saturday.

Wondolowski scored a goal in each half to complete a lengthy training period for the U.S., who spent part of the nearly month-long camp in Brazil to acclimatise for the World Cup.

The U.S. opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Houston Dynamo's Brad Davis' shot was parried away by goalkeeper Jung Sung-Ryong only for Wondolowski to head the ball into the net.

The San Jose Earthquake's striker doubled his tally in the 60th minute when he buried the ball in the back of the goal after he was set up by a clever Landon Donovan back heel.

"It was great. We put in so much work for this so it's great to cap off the camp with a win, tonight was very special," Wondolowski said.

"I thought we played pretty well especially on the goals."

Coach Jurgen Klinsmann was pleased with his side's effort and could not help but praise Wondolowski's performance.

"I thought the guys showed a lot of quality, a lot of effort, and they were rewarded with a win," he said.

"Obviously I am pleased with all their hard work being implemented in the game and to see Wondo starting the year with two goals was awesome.

"He's a pure finisher, he smells where the ball will drop in the box and he is just right there and puts it in."

The U.S. will play the Ukraine on March 5 in another friendly.

Their World Cup campaign begins against Ghana in Group G on June 16 with European heavyweights Portugal and Germany also in the tough grouping.

(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)