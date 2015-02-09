(Removes wrong dateline)

Feb 8 Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey scored first-half goals as the United States defeated Panama 2-0 in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The victory in the Americans opening home match of 2015 ended a five-game winless streak, three of them losses. They had not won since a 1-0 decision against the Czech Republic last September in Prague.

Bradley's goal came in the 27th minute, and Dempsey followed in the 37th with his 40th international goal. He and Landon Donovan are the only U.S. players to reach 40 goals in international play.

Panama showed well, despite the loss, and put early pressure on the United States.

Things got testy in the second half where Panama's Harold Cummings got into a pushing match with American Chris Wondolowski with both receiving yellow cards.

The U.S. debuted defenders Matt Hedges and Perry Kitchen, continuing a trend of featuring new players.

The Americans have now played 10 first-timers since the World Cup.

They next face Denmark in Arhus on March 25.