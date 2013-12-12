Dec 12 United States head coach Juergen Klinsmann has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2018, the U.S. Soccer Federation said on Thursday.

The former Germany international, who has led the U.S. to next year's World Cup finals in Brazil during his more than two years in charge, also becomes technical director for U.S. Soccer as part of his new deal, the terms of which were not disclosed.

"One of the reasons we hired Juergen as our head coach was to advance the program forward and we've seen the initial stages of that happening on the field and also off the field in various areas," U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati said in a statement on the federation's official website (www.ussoccer.com).

"In the past two years he has built a strong foundation from the senior team down to the youth teams and we want to continue to build upon that success." (Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Frank Pingue)