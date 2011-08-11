PHILADELPHIA Aug 10 Juergen Klinsmann's
first game as head coach of the United States ended in an
encouraging 1-1 draw with Mexico in a friendly on Wednesday.
Mexico dominated the first half and scored a fine goal
through striker Oribe Peralta in the 17th minute, but substitute
Robbie Rogers netted the equalizer in the 73rd minute for
Klinsmann's new-look U.S. side.
Far from the wide-open 4-2 loss to Mexico in last month's
CONCACAF Gold Cup final, the U.S. struggled to get possession,
while their opponents failed to create many scoring chances.
Mexico seized the initiative when Andres Guardado drove in a
cross from the right and Peralta volleyed home on the turn.
The first U.S. effort on goal finally came in the 56th
minute with a powerful header from captain Carlos Bocanegra from
a corner which was parried out by Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa.
Klinsmann, who replaced the sacked Bob Bradley, brought on
Rogers and fellow substitutes Brek Shea and Juan Agudelo and
they all combined for the equalizer.
Agudelo found Shea who burst into the area and slipped a low
pass across goal to the unmarked Rogers who tapped home.
"We felt that it was coming, we put more pressure on them
and could feel something was coming and it came at the right
time," said Klinsmann.
"They are one of the top 10 teams in the world and with very
good individual players and it took us time to get into the
game. We tried to pass from the back and that is pretty
complicated against Mexico but we had the confidence to do that.
"In the last half hour it was really our time to get them
into trouble," added Klinsmann, who clearly enjoyed his return
to the bench for the first time since he was sacked by Bayern
Munich in 2009.
"I had a lot of fun, a lot of fun with the coaching staff
and players and felt the energy out there and the fans really
got into the game. It was a really nice feeling," said the
47-year-old.
The U.S.'s next friendly games are against Costa Rica on
Sept. 2 in Los Angeles and away to Belgium four days later.
