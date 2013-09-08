Sept 7 United States coach Juergen Klinsmann was forced to bring in four replacements to his squad for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Mexico in Columbus, Ohio.

Striker Jozy Altidore and defenders Matt Besler and Geoff Cameron all picked up yellow cards in Friday's 3-1 defeat in Costa Rica to be banned for the clash with 'El Tri'.

Midfielder Michael Bradley has also been ruled out after suffering a left ankle sprain during warmups prior to the start of the match.

Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona, Houston Dynamo midfielder Brad Davis, San Jose Earthquakes defender Clarence Goodson and Tigres midfielder Jose Torres have all been given the call by Klinsmann.

U.S. Soccer also announced that Hertha Berlin central defender John Brooks has been released back to his club.

The United States are a point behind Costa Rica in qualifying while Mexico are in fourth place, outside the automatic qualification slots on eight points in the final stage six-team group.

On Saturday, Mexico sacked coach Jose Manuel "Chepo" de la Torre after Friday's loss to Honduras which dented their hopes of qualifying.

Luis Fernando Tena, who coached the gold medal-winning Mexico team at the London Olympics, has been handed the job and will take charge on Tuesday. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ian Ransom)